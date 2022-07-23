2023: We are mobilising women nationwide for Tinubu — APC National Women Leader, Edu

The women wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to mobilise and ensure that no fewer than 40 million Nigerians support and vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the coming 2023 presidential elections.

The National Women Leader of APC, Dr Betta Edu, who disclosed this while meeting with the APC presidential candidate, said the women wing of the party has commenced mobilization across the 36 states of the country to ensure victory for Tinubu in the next year’s election.

Edu said women across the 36 states of the federation are being massively mobilised to ensure the success of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 presidential…