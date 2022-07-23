Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ begins with 12 housemates, fans label it Gen Z edition

The seventh installment of the hugely anticipated Big Brother Naija kicked off tonight on a high note with show host, Ebuka and the live audience in an excited state.

Straight into the show, Ebuka announced the theme of the season to be ‘Level Up’, before rave of the moment, YBNL’s Asake came on stage to an already frenzied audience who returned to witness the live shows after two years of absence due to COVID-19 restrictions’.

During the first instalment, 12 housemates made up of six males and six females were introduced into Biggie’s house thus signalling the start of 72 days of intrigue, controversies, a game of wits and of course relationships.

The ‘Level up’…