Capital Sage Holdings unveils Obesere, Joke Muyiwa, two others as ambassadors at product launch

Capital Sage Holdings, an indigenous conglomerate invested in driving empowerment and inclusive solutions for a sustainable Africa, has unveiled five ambassadors to drive awareness for its brand on Friday.

The ambassadors, who are all indigenous names in the entertainment industry include Popular Fuji musician, Abass Obesere including four other prominent figures in the Nollywood industry — Aisha Lawal, Adekola Tijani, Joke Muyiwa and Atinuke Kazeem.

The ambassadors were unveiled at an event held in Ibadan on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of the conglomerate, John Alamu, noted that the partnership with the ambassadors is important to create…