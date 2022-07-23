Chrisland University restates commitment to run College of Law in Nigeria

Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State has reaffirmed its determination to run a College of Law that would be the best place in Nigeria to train lawyers at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The founder and chancellor of the university, Dr Winifred Awosika, gave the assurance during the visit of the accreditation team from the Council of Legal Education to the university recently.

The six-man team led by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School and the Council of Legal Education, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma was on the last stage of the verification exercise to give a seal to the accreditation of the university to run law programmes as it had been approved a few…