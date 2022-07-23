Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Don Jazzy, Nigerian singer and producer, whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh, has lost his mother, Mrs Ajereh, to cancer.

The Marvin boss, who described his late mother as his backbone and supporter, shared the sad development with his fans on his Facebook page.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her,” he wrote.

While revealing the cause of her death as cancer, Don Jazzy eulogized his mother for being strong even while she was battling the…