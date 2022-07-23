Gunmen kill five in Plateau, police foil kidnap attempt

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed family of five in Jos East local government area of Plateau State even as men of the Stste Police Command foiled kidnap attempts in Bassa Council area.

The State Police Command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Alfred Alabo pointed out that the family of five were killed in Fubur town by yet to be identified person on Friday.

He assures the families of the deceased and the entire local government that efforts are on top gear to arresting the pepertrators of the dastardly act for them to face justice.

The State Police Command also advised residents of Plateau State to get the phone numbers of security officers…