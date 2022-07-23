Insecurity is not peculiar to Nigeria, it’s a global phenomenon, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Jianchun declares

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun has admitted that insecurity is not a problem peculiar to Nigeria as it is a global phenomenon which must be collaboratively tackled using every necessary tool.

The Ambassador stressed that the biggest concern of his country towards Nigeria’s relationship is the issue of security which must be intensified.

According to him, “China has its interests here in Nigeria and at the same time we are making contributions to the development of this country. Nigeria and China have common interests in every aspect of development”.

Cui Jianchun who was in Bauchi on a three-day official visit said that the report that Bauchi is a peaceful state…