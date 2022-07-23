Our Okada on tethers – Tribune Online

THE Federal Government, on Thursday, announced that it is mulling the idea of placing a ban on motorcycling across Nigeria. This is aimed at breaking the logistics’ backbone of terrorists reigning unfettered in northernmost parts of the country. The government also said it was looking at placing a ban on mining. This, according to the government, is as a result of the need to frontally attack the source of funding enjoyed by the terrorists. We, as ordinary, day-to-day people of Nigeria do not know what those in power know’ therefore we should not wonder why it is being considered to ban people from doing legitimate things like riding motorcycles in the country. In our small…