Stylish men’s shoes every man should own

Shoes play an essential role in every outfit. After all, the right footwear can quickly make or break your look. So, if you want to appear stylish, it’s important to have the right shoes on hand to complete and complement your every ensemble.

From running errands to attending a formal gala, here is a series of stylish men’s shoes every man should have in his wardrobe.

Brogues

Like so many types of dress shoes, the brogue was conceived as a far more utilitarian shoe than the way we wear them today. The holes and perforations in brogues were originally there to help drain water after crossing bogs and swamps in muddy Ireland. Today, we think of the brogue with a little more…