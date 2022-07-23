We’ll take over grassroots after conquering social media — Peter Obi Support Group

Peter Obi National Support Group (PONSG) has vowed his supporters are poised to take over the grassroots in the country after conquering the social media where the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has a perceived dominance.

The National Coordinator of the group, Ambassador Churchill Enyia made the declaration at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of PONSG in Abuja on Saturday.

He affirmed that no Nigerian is in doubt that the supporters of Obi have taken over social media adding that they are now moving to the grassroots, to the rural dwellers to mobilize them for the task ahead.

Addressing the FCT Executives and supporters made up…