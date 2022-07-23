Without demolishing political patriarchal structure, Nigeria can’t have gender-inclusive government, Advocates declare at AFF conversation

Advocates and experts on inclusive government have declared that Nigeria can’t achieve gender-inclusive government if the patriarchal structure of political bodies is not strongly challenged, adding that gender inclusion doesn’t exist in Nigeria as inequity against women starts from childhood through societal norms on perceived expectations on gender roles

The advocates declared this at a virtual stakeholders roundtable conversation on Gender Inclusive Governance organised by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) and some civil society organisations ahead of the 2023 general election.

The hundreds of participants on Zoom, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook live all expressed the…