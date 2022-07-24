Abuja-Kaduna train terrorists plan to kidnap Buhari, El-rufai, prominent Nigerians in new video

Terrorists who kidnapped the passengers of Kaduna-Abuja train have vowed to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, and Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai if their demands are not met soon.

The terrorists suspected to be members of Ansaru also stated that they will abduct other prominent Nigerians, as well as cause mayhem in the country.

In a new video, the group released on Sunday morning which is trending on social media platforms saw the terrorists flogging the remaining male passengers of the train.

While the female passengers were asked to line in front of the male passengers after they were flogged.

The two minutes, 50 seconds video saw a bearded…