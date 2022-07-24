AfDB approves $50m risk participation agreement to stimulate intra-African trade

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved a Risk Participation Agreement of $50 million with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

The Bank said the deal will enable African banks and their small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients to participate more in regional and international trade, aims at supporting a cumulative trade transaction volume of $450 million over the next three years.

The African Development Bank’s Director General for North Africa, Mohamed El Azizi, said “This agreement strengthens confidence among various African actors to encourage a new trade dynamic on the continent.

“And this is crucial for the realisation of the African…