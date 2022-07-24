Ariwoola and the curse of Onnoghen (II)

The current seniority arrangement and retirement age factor at the Supreme Court favour Southern Nigeria to produce three Chief Justices of Nigeria in a row, and lead the Nigerian Judiciary for the next seven years. Incumbent Kayode Ariwoola (June 27, 2022 to August 22, 2024), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun (August 22, 2024 to May 7, 2028) and John Iyang Okoro, yes the same one arrested by DSS (May 7, 2028 to July 7, 2029). Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammed, the current most senior Justice of the court, is retiring on October 27, 2023, meaning he would be done before Ariwoola is done, provided the appointing authority, President Muhammadu Buhari, doesn’t shake up the design of fate.

