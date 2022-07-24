Include Shippers Council in port concession agreement, FMOT tells NPA

The Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) over the weekend urged the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to include the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) in the Port Concession Agreement currently under review. This is even as the Transportation Ministry told stakeholders that while NPA is the technical operational regulator, the NSC is the interim economic regulator of the ports.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation meeting organised by the FMOT and NSC themed “Promoting Competitiveness & Compliance in Nigerian Maritime Industry: Mandate of the NSC in Focus,” the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation and Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Magdalene Ajani, noted that…