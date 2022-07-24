Is Akeredolu turning a new leaf?

In the wake of the terrorists attack on Owo, Ondo State on June 5, 2022, I asked questions around to try and establish the likely reasons for the bestial and dastardly attack. One explanation was that the terrorists appeared to have a grouse with Catholics – whatever the grouse! Previous as well as subsequent events of the number of Catholic priests killed by terrorists all over the country may justify the need to further explore this explanation. Another reason given was that it was a subtle declaration of war on the Igbo outside of their insurgency-ravaged enclave, since it is assumed that the majority of Catholics in the country are of Igbo extraction. Still another reason…