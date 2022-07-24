NGO offers interest-free loans to 600 women in Ondo

Determined to guarantee financial and economic inclusion of women in society, a non-governmental organisation, Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), has flagged off an interest-free loans scheme to support no fewer than 600 women in small and medium-scale enterprises in Ondo State.

The Interest-Free Loan scheme which is tagged ‘Let My Hands Be Sufficient’ is the third phase of such loan initiative from the organization established for women’s development and economic empowerment.

In her opening remark, the Convener and Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Rhoda Makinde, appreciated her husband, Honourable Abiola Makinde, a Member representing Ondo East/ Ondo West…