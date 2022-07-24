Niger govt confirms one dead, others drowned in boat mishap

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed the unfortunate incident of a boat mishap in Kwata via Zumba community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state at the early hours of Saturday.

The Director General of the Agency stated this on Sunday in Minna during an interview with the Tribune Online adding that the ill-fated boat was said to have loaded passengers and goods ranging from foodstuff to other farm produces and livestocks for the weekly market days in the area from Nansa village by the river bank and upstream Shiroro Hydro Power Dam heading towards Kwata Saturday market at Zumba.

He stated further that midway into the water, the passengers on…