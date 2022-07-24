No sweet home for some Nigerians

Homelessness and high cost of accommodation are salient issues ravaging the country. ADEOLA OTEMADE speaks with people and experts on the factors responsible and the way out for the poor masses.

The intense heat didn’t stop Saidat (not her real name) from chasing after cars and commercial buses to sell sachet water. She pushed past passing vehicles while a toddler was strapped to her back and another running behind her.

Moments later, she went to sit down on the pavement where most beggars sit at the popular Mokola roundabout, in Ibadan, with her two children. The bag of sachet water she was selling stood at her feet; beside her was also a ragged Ghana-Must-Go bag, and nothing…