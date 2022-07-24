Now that cost of debt servicing is higher than revenue

Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, last Thursday stunned the nation when she announced that the cost of debt servicing surpassed Federal Government’s retained revenue by N310 billion in the first four months of this year.

The Minister, who disclosed this at the public consultation on the draft 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Fiscal Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTFF/FSP) in Abuja, said “The actual spending as of April 31st was N4.72 trillion. Of this amount, N1.94 trillion was for debt service, and N1.26 trillion was for personnel costs, including pensions… As of April 2022, FGN’s retained revenue was only N1.63 trillion, 49 per cent of the prorata…