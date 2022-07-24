Water Resources Bill: Ijaw leaders kick against reintroduction

The last may not have been heard about the Water Resources Bill now before the National Assembly as some Leaders of Ijaw ethnic Nationality under the umbrella of the “Ijaw National Congress (INC) have kicked against the reintroduction of the Bill at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

Speaking in Abuja when the group led by its National President Prof. Benjamin Okaba, visited the member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rep. Awaji Inombek Dagomie Abiante on the position of the people of the area on the reintroduction of the Bill, the group rejected it and called on all the…