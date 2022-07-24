Yoruba community in the heart of Igbo-speaking Delta produces own Bible, dictionary

They are called Olukumis. They equally speak Olukumi language akin to the Yoruba language as their mother tongue and they are in seven communities deep in the heart of Igbo-speaking Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. They traced their history to Owo in Ondo State via a sojourn in Edo State before finally settling down at their present location surrounded by hills and mineral resources like kaolin and coal. With a population of about 13,750 according to the 2006 national population census, the people inhabit the rich agricultural belt of Ugbodu, Ukwu-Nzu (originally called Eko-Efun because of huge deposit of chalk), Ubulubu, Ugboba, Idumogo, Ogodor and Anioma.

