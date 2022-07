THE mother of Ifechi and Emeka Ekesinachi, two brothers who were among the 14 youths from Otulu in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State allegedly killed by the Ebubeagu security outfit at Awomama, has died of shock.

A source from the community said the woman died on Thursday night.

He said the woman found it difficult to bear the loss of her two children and this affected her health.