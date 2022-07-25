Caleb-Owolabi emerges first female president of Rotary Club Gold

The Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold has installed Mrs Boladale Caleb-Owolabi as the new president for 2022/2023.

Speaking at her investiture and inauguration of the Board of Directors at World Lilies Events Centre, Ibadan, Caleb-Owolabi, who is the first female president of the club promised to deliver and move the club forward.

She promised to continue where his predecessor stopped, just as she promised that the club will carry out more activities that would have a positive impact on the community people.

Mrs Caleb-Owolabi said she feels honoured to be the first female president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold and vowed not to disappoint the trust reposed in her.

She enjoined…