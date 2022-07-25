FCT Minister seeks more appropriation from NASS to complete greater Abuja water works

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has called on the National Assembly to increase budget allocation to the FCT to complete projects, like the ongoing Greater Abuja Water Works project.

Bello who stated this while conducting members of the Senate Committee on FCT, who came for oversight function, round the waterworks and other project sites in Abuja, on Monday, said the project was conceived to solve water problems in many parts of the city.

He appealed to lawmakers to pay urgent attention to the project so that the administration will meet up with its 20 per cent counterpart funding for the project.

The Project Manager of CGC, Zhang Xiang,…