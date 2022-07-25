FG sensitises agro-dealers, stakeholders against proliferation of fake agricultural inputs

The federal government has reaffirmed its determination in curtailing the rampant spread of fake agricultural inputs in the country, which are causing huge losses to farmers and affecting their outputs

The Director of the federal ministry of Agriculture and rural development in Kano, Alhaji Abba Gana Yamani made this disclosure, on Monday, at a sensitisation program organised by the Farm Inputs Support Services Department of the Ministry, which was held at Sabon Gari market in Kano.

According to him, the sensitization campaign was to sensitise all key players on the dangers of the proliferation of fake agricultural products in the country.

He said that “this sensitisation…