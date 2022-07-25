Fitch affirms 10 Nigerian banks at ‘B’, outlook stable

FITCH, the global rating agency, has affirmed Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 10 Nigerian banks at ‘B’ with a stable outlook.

In a fresh report obtained from its website, the global rating agency listed the 10 lenders to include: Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Stanbic IBTC, United Bank for Africa, First City Monument Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank and Fidelity Bank.

The agency said it has withdrawn Support Rating and Support Rating Floor as they are no longer relevant to Fitch’s coverage following the publication of its updated Bank Rating Criteria on November 12, 2021.

In line with…