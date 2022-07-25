Four Fulani herdsmen arrested over alleged killing of police officer in Osun

Four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Osun State Police Command over the alleged killing of a police inspector (name withheld) on Sunday while preventing armed Fulani herdsmen from kidnapping two expatriates in Aruwa village of Ifewara in Atakumosa West local government area of Osun state.

Investigations revealed that the deceased police officer was in the company of a police sergeant when the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that after the suspected kidnappers gunned down the police inspector, the other police officer also shot and killed one of the kidnappers while items like guns, telephone sets and others were recovered by the state…