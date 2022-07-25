Growing inflation and budget deficit

FOR more than eight years Nigeria has consistently maintained a budget deficit, which has progressively grown from 4 to six percent of GDP. The inflation figure left the single digit benchmark of 9 percent last attained in 2015. It was believed that the economic recession affected the inflation figures from 2016 to 2017 when the inflation figure rose from 15 to 16 percent. However the Federal government announced the successful transition from an economic recession in 2017 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 and launched its economic and recovery growth plan. The double digit inflation reduced from between 12 to 11 percent in 2018 and 2019. Since then, all effort made by the Federal…