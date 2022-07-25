How to be lucky in life and business

You have heard it said, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.” The fact is that your willingness and ability to work hard for many months and years are indispensable to your success in business, life and leadership. Religion hardly emphasizes hard-work, thereby making poor folk out of many people on the continent of Africa. The truth is; without hard-work, forget about becoming successful in business, life and leadership.

In this part of the world, there is a way poor people evaluate rich people. They wrongly think they are lucky. This is 12:52am and I am up writing what you are reading right now. One of the ways to become lucky is staying awake consistently when others are in…