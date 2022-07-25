Red Star Express increases profit by 87%

RED Star Express Plc has declared a Group Profit Before Tax of N413.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, which is an impressive increase of about 87 per cent from the sum of N220.8 million recorded in the same period of 2021.

The group also increased its revenue earning to N12.6 billion, an increase of 34 per cent over the figure of N9.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, just as Its share capital rose modestly to N477 million from N463 million.

The Group’s investments in property, plant and equipment equally recorded a significant increase from the sum of N2.6 billion in 2021 to N2.9 billion in 2022. Its total non-current asset increased by over…