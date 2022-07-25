Residents lament as new Soro cattle market under lock six months after completion

Residents of the Soro village of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State have lamented over the continued locking of the ultramodern cattle market constructed by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in Soro village of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State as the market is yet to be commissioned and put to use, six months after completion.

Investigations by our correspondent who visited the village revealed that the edifice which cost several millions of Naira was an intervention by the NEDC based on the request of the member representing Darazo /Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Mansur Manu Soro as part of his Constituency project.

It was further revealed that the project…