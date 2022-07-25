Senate committee advocates more funding for education

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator, Ibrahim Gaidam, has advocated for more funding to the education sector in Nigeria in order to address the multiple challenges confronting the sector, including insecurity and strike actions by staff unions in the system.

Gaidam who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, spoke, on Monday, in Abuja while leading other members of the committee on monitoring the ongoing 2022 National Personnel Audit of both private and public schools being conducted nationwide by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

He commended UBEC for…