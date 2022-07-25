Terrorists ambush Guards Brigade in Abuja, signal hints Law School as possible target

Barely 24 hours after terrorists named President Muhammad Bihari, Malam Nasir Rufai and other government officials as the next targets, the terrorists on Monday struck Abuja and ambushed the Guards Brigade, inflicting serious injuries on the elite security officers. A signal on the attack reads that the Law School in Bwari may be targeted for attack.

The primary duty of the Guards Brigade is to provide security for the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja especially the Presidential Villa.

Security sources said that the troops were ambushed along Bwari-Kubwa Road while on routine patrol.

According to the source, “Available reports show that the troops were on…