Why we signed €1 million MoU partnership with NGOs —NBC

NIGERIAN Bottling Company Ltd. (NBC), a strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company in Nigeria, has described its recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the implementing partners of its €1 million donation, as part of its efforts at bringing succour to its operating environments.

Speaking during the ceremony, which was held at its corporate headquarters in Lagos, Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, said the donation reflects the Company’s commitment to enriching communities, adding that it would be targeted toward empowering youth and women, the provision of water and sanitary facilities, as well as scaling its PET recycling initiatives in…