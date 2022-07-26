7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea) you may not know about

Zobo, sometimes referred to as hibiscus tea, is one of the most well-known drinks that has its roots in Nigeria.

It is produced from dried Roselle leaves or Hibiscus sabdariffa leaves.

For most people, zobo is seen as a typical beverage to fill your stomach, but zobo has many more benefits than that.

Elements found in zobo, such as fibre, carotene, Vitamin C, niacin, riboflavin, phosphorus, fat, thiamine, and many others, make it exceptional. Zobo has no caffeine and few calories. It is advised not to add sugar to reap its full health benefits.

Research has revealed that zobo has a range of health benefits which you will get to know in this article. Some of the health…