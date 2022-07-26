Attack on Guards Brigade: Controversy over number of casualties rages

There is a raging controversy over the actual number of casualties recorded during Monday’s ambush of the troops of the Guards Brigade on routine patrol along Kubwa-Bwari Road in Abuja by unknown terrorists.

Unconfirmed reports said that about five soldiers and two officers were still missing, while two officers from Kogi State were confirmed dead.

In fact, another source claimed that the bodies of another two officers were recovered on Tuesday evening.

However, when confronted with the speculations making the rounds about the missing officers and soldiers during the ambush of the troops, the Brigade refuted the claim, insisting that no soldier or officer of the elite troop…