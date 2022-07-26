Bandits kidnap nursing mothers, 2-year-old child, dozens in Kaduna

Bandits on Tuesday night attacked Keke a suburb of the millennium city in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped dozens of residents in the area including children and nursing mothers.

The kidnappers, as gathered, stormed the area around 9 pm at a time when residents of the area and environs were indoors as a result of the torrential rain.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that the residents of the area were all indoors as a result of the rain which started as early as 7 pm.

He explained that “nobody expected anything only to hear the sound of gunshots. It was then we discovered that something was amiss.”

Tribune Online findings revealed that…