Buhari to visit Liberia Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, undertake a trip to Liberia in what the Presidency says signifies the importance attached to the security and wellbeing of Liberia and the rest of West Africa.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), on Monday, informed that Liberia will mark a Special Independence anniversary, commemorating 175 years of self-rule, with the country being the oldest independent post-colonial African State.

It said President Buhari is the Special Guest of Honour at the celebration and will deliver an address.

The statement observed that the trip to Liberia comes at a time when political…