Distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse, NYSC DG tells corps members

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has warned corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. The newly appointed director-general of the NYSC scheme gave the charge, on Tuesday, at the permanent orientation camp, Iseyin during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch B […]

