High cost, scarcity of Jet Ai fuel a global crisis, Sirika tells AON

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has disclosed that the high cost of aviation fuel popularly known as Jet A1 fuel was a global crisis affecting countries like America, New Zealand and other developed nations, and not a peculiar situation to Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday while playing host to members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) in Abuja, Sirika maintained that the crises in the aviation sector are beyond the industry’s control, stating that there is no immediate solution to the crisis.

The Minister regretted that there is no short-term solution because of the variables involved especially since it is a global problem.

According to him, “energy crisis is real…