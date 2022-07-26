NLC/ASUU protest: Oyo police command beefs up security, assures safety 

Ahead of the proposed procession by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday, the Oyo State Police Command has said that it has deployed operational, tactical and intelligence measures to ensure a peaceful outing.

Speaking through a statement late on Monday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that the Command’s security architecture had been rejigged also to ensure that its statutory mandate of protecting of lives and property in the state is fulfilled in line with standard operational practices.

The PPRO stated that this made the state Commissioner of Police,…