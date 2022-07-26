Tribunal grants Oni’s request for substituted service, inspection of election materials

The Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital has granted the motion exparte of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 poll, Chief Segun Oni, for substituted service on the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

Also, the tribunal during its inaugural sitting, on Tuesday, granted the request of the SDP candidate to inspect all materials used for the election at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oni had last week alleged that Oyebanji( First respondent) his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye(fifth respondent) and the former caretaker…