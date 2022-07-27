Aggrieved Oke-Ogun leaders shun Lanlehin reconciliation committee meeting

Leaders from the progressive hew in Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, also known as Oke-Ogun Zone I, on Tuesday, boycotted a meeting called the Senator Femi Lanlehin-led Reconciliation Committee of the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which was scheduled for Okeho, in Kajola Local Government Area, as part of the ongoing tour of the 14 federal constituencies in the state to placate leaders who are aggrieved at the turn of events in APC, was held in a near-chaotic atmosphere even as the expected leaders were conspicuously absent.

Some of the leaders who shunned the meeting included Alhaji Lekan Kazeem (leader, Iseyin LGA); Hon Adisa Adeniji…