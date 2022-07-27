ATAP alumni condemn violent protest, call for thorough investigation 

The Alumni of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi have expressed concern, and dismay over the incidence of uncoordinated protests staged by the students of the institution which resulted in the destruction of properties within and outside the school premises.

The Alumni in a press statement read by Abdulhamid Yusuf Gital stated that “We came to an understanding that the protest happened in response to the imposed decision of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to embark on a warning strike, an action which came at close hours to the commencement of the second-semester examination.”

According to the Alumni, the decision was believed to be divergent from the Management…