Banditry, Insurgency hampering school enrollment in Niger state- UNICEF 

The United Nations Children’s Education Funds (UNICEF) has attributed the prevalent activities of armed bandits and insurgents in parts of the country, as responsible for the reduction in school enrolment in some local government areas in Niger State such as Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu, Munya, Rafi, and Shiroro local government areas.

The Education Officer, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Mr Francis Elisha, stated this during a presentation of his activities in Niger State at a Media Dialogue/ workshop held last weekend by the UNICEF at the Conference Hall of Chartwell Hotel, in Bauchi, the State capital on Girls’ Education Project ( GEP3) covered under the third Phase of Girls’…