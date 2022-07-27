Buhari tells Senate to confirm Justice Ariwoola as CJN

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The request was contained in a letter dated 25th July 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept,…