Calls for Buhari’s impeachment, unlikely to succeed, says former NBA VP, Ubani

Former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Monday Ubani, has said that the ongoing call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the minority senators in the National Assembly will likely not succeed even though it has made a positive effect.

Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had during the plenary on Wednesday raised a loud call for the impeachment of President Buhari and walked out of the legislative session when the Senate President jettisoned the call.

The aggrieved senators had premised their impeachment move for the president on the rising wave of insecurity in the country, giving him six weeks’ ultimatum to address the…