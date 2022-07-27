IMF projects growth to slow to 3.2% in 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downwards its baseline forecast, stating that growth is expected to slow from 6.1 per cent last year to 3.2 per cent in 2022.

The projection, which was released Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) for July 2022, indicates 0.4 percentage point lower than that of the April 2022 WEO.

Describing the outlook as “gloomy and more Uncertain”, the IMF added that a tentative recovery in 2021 has been followed by increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks began to materialise.

It noted that global output contracted in the second quarter of this year, owing to downturns in China and Russia, while US consumer spending…