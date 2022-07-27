Ogun approves appointment of Matemilola as new Olowu of Owu

The Ogun State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Saka Adelola Matemilola as the new Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta.

Matemilola will succeed the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who reigned from July 2005 to December 12, 2021.

In a statement issued by Governor Dapo Abiodun Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, also approved the appointments of Prince Oluwaseyi Mulero, as the Aboro of Ibese in Yewa North and Prince Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu.

While Prince Ademola Eletu is the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile as the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and

Prince…